Enerfab welcomes Moyers as Business Development Manager

Enerfab’s sales team continues to grow, and the company is excited to welcome Steven Moyers as a Business Development Manager for its Process Solutions business.

Moyers first became acquainted with Enerfab around 10 years ago while working in a process containment equipment purchasing role with a previous employer. He was drawn to Enerfab by its continued growth and its ability to provide rapid response solutions for customer emergencies involving critical process equipment.