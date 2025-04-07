Enerfab welcomes Moyers as Business Development Manager

Enerfab’s sales team continues to grow, and the company is excited to welcome Steven Moyers as a Business Development Manager for its Process Solutions business.

Moyers first became acquainted with Enerfab around 10 years ago while working in a process containment equipment purchasing role with a previous employer. He was drawn to Enerfab by its continued growth and its ability to provide rapid response solutions for customer emergencies involving critical process equipment.

Tags

BIC Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Magazine Print (6x/yr)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Terminals Map 2024
BIC Recruiting (monthly)