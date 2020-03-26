Edgewater Midstream adds strategic horsepower with new CFO

Edgewater Midstream, LLC today announced David Anders has joined the company as its chief financial officer. Edgewater is an independent midstream energy company targeting the acquisition and greenfield development of pipeline, bulk liquids storage and terminal operations serving North American energy demand hubs. Edgewater’s business plan is to provide midstream logistics solutions to refiners, producers and marketers of crude oil, refined products and other bulk liquids. The company is backed by an initial $400 million capital commitment from EnCap Flatrock Midstream.

DAVID ANDERS, CFO, Edgewater Midstream

Mr. Anders comes to Edgewater after a 17-year tenure in Bank of America’s Energy Investment Banking Group, where he focused on the midstream sector. During his tenure, he led the evaluation, structuring and execution of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures as well as initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings and debt offerings for public and private companies and partnerships in the midstream sector.

Mr. Anders most recently served as managing director in Bank of America’s Natural Resources Group. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.

“We are excited to have David join Edgewater,” said Edgewater CEO Stephen Smith. “He adds depth to our bench strength, bringing with him considerable M&A and capital markets experience in the midstream space. His strategic insight and broad range of financial capabilities will be tremendous assets and complement our experienced management team as we seek M&A and greenfield opportunities that benefit all parties at the table.”

Edgewater is led by its three founders: Chief Executive Officer Stephen Smith, Chief Commercial Officer Brian Thomason and Chief Operating Officer Mike Truby. The addition of Chief Financial Officer David Anders rounds out the C-suite. The Edgewater management team now has approximately 90 years of energy industry and energy finance experience, including senior leadership roles at companies that include Genesis Energy, LP; Motiva Enterprises, LLC; ConocoPhillips, NuStar Energy, LP.