Economic Alliance Houston Port Region welcomes Michael Kloskas

Economic Alliance Houston Port Region welcomes new Director of Marketing and Communications, Michael Kloska!

Expand Director of Marketing and Communications, Michael Kloska

At 26 years old, Michael comes from a background in sports marketing from working with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Houston Astros! Hailing from South Bend, Indiana, Michael attended Holy Cross College where he got his bachelor’s degree in Communications and Visual Arts, while also working in the Notre Dame Football recruiting office as a student.

Michael believes that designing with purpose, leads to successful marketing and looks forward to helping further economic growth in the Houston Port Region.

Welcome Michael Kloska!