Duffy joins Jackson Demolition to drive industrial growth

Jackson Demolition Service has named Michael Duffy business development manager of industrial services, bringing more than 35 years of demolition and remediation industry experience.

Expand Michael Duffy, Jackson Demolition

Duffy has worked across power generation, nuclear, chemical, oil and gas and other heavy industrial markets, with expertise in client engagement, strategic growth and solution development. In his new role, he will focus on strengthening client partnerships, identifying new opportunities and expanding Jackson’s industrial services presence nationwide.