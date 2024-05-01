Dow: Signorini, DeLaune accepted as VPs

Fernando Signorini has accepted the role of VP of global operations for the Ethylene & Energy Envelope with Dow and will have accountability for packaging and specialty plastics and olefins, aromatics and alternatives hydrocarbons.

Signorini was previously VP of operations U.S. Gulf Coast (USGC), site director of Dow Texas operations and president and CEO of Union Carbide Corp.

Denise DeLaune has accepted the role of VP of operations USGC and site director with Dow Texas Operations. Previously, she was global operations director for operational excellence and leveraged services. Her experience at Dow spans over 25 years with pivotal leadership positions for operations in St. Charles, Louisiana, Houston and Germany.