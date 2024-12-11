Dow announces business leadership changes

Dow announced a series of business leadership changes.

Following the company's recent appointment of Karen S. Carter as Chief Operating Officer, Keith Cleason has been named president of Dow's Packaging & Specialty Plastics (P&SP) operating segment, including responsibility for the Packaging and Specialty Plastics business performance. He succeeds Carter. In his new role, Cleason will also assume executive oversight for Latin America. The transition will begin immediately.

Cleason will be responsible for continuing the growth of P&SP in alignment with Dow's sustainability goals and targets. His comprehensive expertise in the industry will be instrumental in driving the business strategy, allocating resources, and managing the Company's assets to maintain Dow's leadership in the market.

"Keith's strategic mindset and his proven leadership make him ideal for this transformative phase of P&SP. His vision and expertise will be crucial in driving our sustainability goals while maintaining our competitive advantage," said Carter. "Keith's extensive experience in the industry and across our operating segment equips him well to drive growth and advance our strategic imperatives."

Cleason brings a wealth of experience to his new position, building on his most recent role as the business vice president for Olefins, Aromatics & Alternatives (OA&A) and Univation Technologies, Dow's wholly owned subsidiary for licensing and catalysts. Since joining Dow in 2001, he has held several significant positions including senior global asset director for Polyethylene, global business director for both Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), and global strategic development director for Dow's Packaging and Specialty Plastics business unit.

Jane Palmieri, president of the Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure business operating segment, will retire from Dow effective March 31, 2025. Palmieri has dedicated more than 30 years to the company, significantly contributing to its success and growth during her tenure.

Palmieri has guided an industry-leading portfolio of businesses with annual sales exceeding $16 billion, including Polyurethanes, Chlor-Alkali & Vinyl, Construction Chemicals, and Industrial Solutions. Her strategic oversight extended to Dow's business operations in Asia Pacific and Latin America, as well as the Company's MobilityScience™ platform.

Dow Chair and CEO Jim Fitterling said, "Jane's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark on our organization. Her ability to drive innovation, understand and translate customer needs and foster growth has been instrumental in Dow's business success."

Throughout her distinguished career, Palmieri held various roles across Dow's businesses, including Dow Building and Construction, Dow Automotive, Dow Specialty Chemicals, Dow Coating Solutions, Dow Solar and the Sadara Board of Directors. She also serves on the board of directors of Stanley Black & Decker.

In a related move, Marco ten Bruggencate has been named president of Dow's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure business operating segment succeeding Palmieri. In his new role, ten Bruggencate will also have executive oversight for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI). The transition will begin immediately.

"Business leadership requires not only a wealth of knowledge and expertise but the ability to inspire and guide their teams towards excellence. Marco has consistently demonstrated these qualities throughout his career, making him an invaluable asset to our organization," said Carter. "Marco's extensive experience and proven leadership make him exceptionally well-suited for this critical role. His deep understanding of our industry and commitment to innovation will undoubtedly drive our strategic initiatives and growth."

Most recently, ten Bruggencate served as the president of Dow EMEAI. Previously he served as commercial vice president for Packaging and Specialty Plastics for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He joined Dow in 2000 with the acquisition of Flexible Products Company and has held numerous sales, marketing, and commercial roles throughout his career, including positions with Dow Building Solutions and Dow Construction Chemicals.