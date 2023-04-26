Delek US names Patrick Reilly CCO

Delek US Holdings announced the appointment of Patrick Reilly as executive VP and CCO.

Reilly will work closely with Delek’s management team in leading the company’s strategies of achieving its short and long-term objectives.

Reilly brings over 20 years of energy, oil, refining and trading experience, with deep sector knowledge and a proven track record of delivering transformative change management and margin growth for mid-size and large established companies.

