Crystaphase named partner in collaboration award winner by Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Houston, Texas, October 28, 2025 – Crystaphase announced today that it has been named a Partner in Collaboration award winner in Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s 10th Annual Supplier Recognition Awards. The Supplier Recognition Awards is a program sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to honor suppliers that positively impacted the company’s business throughout the previous calendar year.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Crystaphase

Founded over 35 years ago, Crystaphase helps refiners run more predictably and profitably by delivering innovative filtration technologies and technical insight that drive unprecedented reactor performance. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is known for its industry firsts—including CatTrap®, ActiPhase®, HeavyTrap®, and RDT® technologies—that have redefined what’s possible in top-bed design and foulant control. Crystaphase combines deep analytical expertise with a collaborative, data-first approach to reactor optimization, supporting both conventional and renewable operations worldwide.

Learn more at www.crystaphase.com.