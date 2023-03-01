CPChem is proud to have its President and CEO Bruce Chinn named one of Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America.

CPChem’s CEO receives prestigious leadership award

This listing showcases an elite representation of African American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations.

Chinn has nearly four decades of industry experience. Previously, he served as president for Chevron Chemicals, overseeing its oronite business. He also served on Chevron Phillips Chemical’s board of directors alongside executives for company owners Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Phillips 66.

Chinn holds a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University.

For more information, visit cpchem.com.