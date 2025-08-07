CPChem’s Pasadena Plastics Complex welcomes first female plant manager

Chevron Phillips Chemical Pasadena Plastics Complex has welcomed a new plant manager, Cathy Gill, as the first female plant manager for the site.

Expand Cathy Gill, CPChem

Gill began her career with CPChem as a process engineer at the Cedar Bayou facility in Baytown and has held numerous leadership positions in the company’s Research and Technology and Manufacturing organizations during her 29 years with the company.

Prior to her current role, Gill was the Operations Manager at the Pasadena Plastics Plant and, most recently, the Operations Manager at Cedar Bayou where she was responsible for the safe, reliable production of polyethylene, alpha olefins and 1-Hexene and for overseeing the safe handling and transport of hopper cars, petrochemical railcars, trucks and internal/pipeline transfers.

“I am excited to return to PPC as Plant Manager. I look forward to building on the strong performance the site has demonstrated, continuing a relentless focus on personnel and process safety, while sustaining strong reliability and value creation for CPChem,” Gill said. “I also look forward to continuing to support our community. Pasadena has a strong history and CPChem is proud to be a part of it.”

Gill holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Oklahoma State University. She supports the company’s STRIVE Employee Resource Group for women and serves as the Recruiting Team Sponsor for Oklahoma State University. She has served as the chair for the High Pressure Polyethylene Process Safety Workshop, was a Board Member of the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce and volunteers for multiple organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Family Promise, United Way and Healing Hands of Baytown.

Gill lives in Kingwood with her husband and together they have three children. In addition to supporting her family and keeping up with her children and their college and high school activities, Gill enjoys travel, baking, reading and fitness activities.