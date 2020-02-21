CPChem names Canfield senior vice president of manufacturing

BRYAN CANFIELD, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.

Bryan Canfield has been named Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LP's senior vice president of manufacturing. Canfield will oversee Chevron Phillips Chemical's U.S. manufacturing operations and finance, in addition to the central engineering, turnaround and operational readiness groups. He is also responsible for manufacturing operations in Belgium, Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

