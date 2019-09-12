Consultant Emmett to help expand disaster prep/response services

Ed Emmett, Bilfinger North America's new advisory director.

Bilfinger continues to expand its service offerings in disaster preparation, response and recovery. Most recently, it has secured Ed Emmett to provide consultancy services for its North America division headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. He will serve as advisory director and member of Bilfinger North America Inc.'s advisory board, focusing on disaster preparation, response and recovery projects. Bilfinger North America comprises four legal entity companies and, among its long list of services, provides ground-up design, renovation, remediation and repair construction services throughout the U.S.

"Since the creation of Bilfinger North America, it has been our aspiration to organize our legal entities to support the federal, state, county and municipal governments as needed in response to disasters and crises. To this end, it is imperative that we have the demonstrated expertise within our team to meet this challenge," said Bilfinger North America Executive President Terrance Ivers. "Emmett has the experience and knowledge and has had the responsibility in this regard in one of the most important counties in the United States."

From 2007 to 2019, Emmett served as county judge of Harris County, Texas. As county judge, Emmett was the director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a role that established him as a national leader in emergency response and community resilience.

"I have been deeply involved with emergency management and community resilience for over a decade," Emmett said. "Becoming an advisory board member for Bilfinger provides the perfect opportunity to pair my experience with a highly regarded professional operation in order to develop and implement plans to keep communities safe and to help them recover from disasters."

Emmett brings with him a long list of experience, accomplishments and awards. He is a professor in the practice at Rice University. His area of focus is public policy. A member of the Texas House of Representatives from 1979 to 1987, Emmett was chairman of the Committee on Energy, a member of the Transportation Committee, and represented the state on numerous national committees relating to energy and transportation policy.

In 1989, President George H. W. Bush nominated Emmett as a commissioner at the Interstate Commerce Commission. After being confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate, Emmett served on the commission for three years.

"Mr. Emmett has been on the receiving end of the service offering we desire to make, and therefore, there is no one better qualified to help guide, form and advise our team to meet the needs of the citizens than someone who has had to make those selections when it counted most," explained Ivers. "We are honored that Mr. Emmett has selected Bilfinger amongst the many companies that approached him. He sees in our organization a commitment that is worthy of guiding and advising, and we are very proud to call him a member of our team."

