ConocoPhillips names new CEO and CFO in leadership transition

ConocoPhillips has named Andy O’Brien president and chief executive officer and Konnie Haynes-Welsh senior vice president and chief financial officer, both effective September 1.

Expand Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips

Expand Konnie Haynes-Welsh, ConocoPhillips

Expand Andy O’Brien, ConocoPhillips

O’Brien, currently executive vice president, strategy and commercial, and CFO, brings extensive leadership experience spanning international operations, LNG, finance, strategy and mergers and acquisitions, while Haynes-Welsh has held leadership roles across finance, corporate strategy, treasury and the Lower 48 organization. Longtime president and CEO Ryan Lance will retire from his current role after 14 years and transition to executive chair.