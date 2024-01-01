Conerly welcomed to Ohmstede Industrial Services

Rayford Conerly is the newest member of Ohmstede Industrial Services.

Conerly joins as strategic account manager servicing the petrochemical industry throughout the U.S. He has many years of experience in business development and sales management in turnaround and specialty services, previously working for Cooling Tower Technologies, Specialty Welding and Turnarounds and RepCon.

For more information, visit ohmstede.com.

Tags

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)