Comeaux adds new leadership role at St. Gabriel manufacturing site

St. Gabriel, LA – Orbia Director of Operations, Growth Erick Comeaux has been named Plant Manager of the St. Gabriel manufacturing site and Director of Operations - US.

In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company’s Refrigerants and Energy Materials businesses. Mr. Comeaux will add this new role to his existing responsibilities, supporting the company’s overall vision for expansion and growth. He replaces Sean Cunningham, who has served the site since its construction in 1991.

Expand Erick Comeaux, St. Gabriel Plant Manager, Director of U.S. Operations at Orbia

Mr. Comeaux has been with Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials since 2018 and served as Principal Investigator for the company during preparation and approval of its $100 million U.S. Department of Energy LiPF6 grant supporting the development of a domestic supply chain for lithium-ion batteries.

Prior to joining Orbia, Mr. Comeaux spent more than 20 years in the specialty chemicals, polymer and NGL businesses, gaining experience in the polymers, polymer additives, agricultural chemicals, chlor-alkali, olefins, refrigerant and pipeline industries. Over the course of his career, he has held key leadership roles in research & development; operations; maintenance; logistics; and engineering and technical services, in addition to corporate commercial management, where he held responsibility for the business’ profit and loss (P&L).

A chemical engineer, Mr. Comeaux earned both a BS and MS from Louisiana State University (LSU). He is a licensed Project Management Professional (PMP) with 30 years’ experience and has obtained both LSU Continuing Education Project Management and Engineering Management Certifications. Mr. Comeaux has participated in numerous professional leadership programs through Harvard Business School and international leadership development programs through InSEAD, in Fontainebleau, France. PRESS RELEASEFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – April 15, 2026Contact: Lana Venable225.328.8826Lana@continuumstrategies.comErick ComeauxDirector of Operations-USSt. Gabriel Site ManagerMr. Comeaux was recognized among the “Capitol Region 500” in 2024 & 2025 and the "Forty Under 40" in the Capital Region in 2009. Under his leadership, the St. Gabriel site’s comprehensive expansion project was selected as a 2024 Corporate Investment/Community Impact (CiCi) Award winner. He is also a past recipient of the Governor's Environmental Leadership Award for Innovations in Reducing Hazardous Waste and lends his expertise to the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA) as a member of its workforce development committee. He was also recently selected as a member of the Iberville Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Mr. Comeaux and his wife, Courtney, are the proud parents of three children. In his personal time, Mr. Comeaux has served as a Boy Scouts of America Istrouma Area Council Cubmaster for multiple years and received the Brown Pelican Award for Youth Leadership. He is active in his church and school community and has coached multiple youth sports.