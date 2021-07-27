Code Red Safety announces new hires

As part of Code Red Safety’s commitment to remain Responsive, Reliable and Ready for Anything, we are pleased to announce the hiring of two key employees that will lead our efforts in safety innovations and technologies.

This is just another exciting step to ensuring that Code Red Safety will continue to deliver innovative safety solutions to our clients for years to come.

Chuck Britten will lead our Technology Services Group (TSG), a division dedicated to understanding and applying great-fit technology to our client’s safety requirements. Chuck has over 20+ years of safety and innovation experience throughout North America. His most notable accomplishments have been in the development and delivery of Confined Space Monitoring technologies within the US and Canadian markets.

Chuck Britten

Bart Peetermans will lead Research, Development and Application for our Technology Services Group (TSG). Bart has designed and patented safety technologies around the world and was one of the first to commercialize a comprehensive monitoring solution for confined spaces. His innovative technology combined cameras, access control, intercoms, and gas detection to monitor confined spaces and is used today throughout North America, Middle East, and Europe.

Bart Peetermans

“Part of Code Red’s mission is to foster safe lives through the application of innovative safety solutions. We believe that the application of technology is a frontier for the advancement of safety across all sectors. The TSG puts us in the driver seat for what that will look like over the next decade. Chuck and Bart bring a combined 40+ years of technical safety innovations, particularly with the continued advancement of confined space monitoring technology. With their leadership, we will provide our clients with a new level of expertise and technical solutions to ongoing challenges across the safety space.” (Nick Mowbray- CEO)

Follow Code Red’s journey in becoming a leader in specialized safety services. Code Red Safety is built on a foundation of being responsive, reliable, and ready for anything.

If you would like more information about this topic or Code Red Safety, please contact Jeremy Dean at jdean@coderedsafety.com.