Coastal Bend LNG names Shoemaker, Wilson to executive roles

Coastal Bend LNG has appointed Keith Shoemaker as chief commercial officer and Glenn Wilson as CFO.

Shoemaker, formerly senior VP of commercial with EQT Corp., brings extensive experience across the natural gas value chain, having worked in pipeline engineering, transportation, trading, risk management and leadership roles with Rice Energy and EQT. He will focus on expanding Coastal Bend LNG’s international reach and strengthening its commercial strategy for long-term offtakes of low-carbon LNG.

Wilson, with over 20 years in technology, business development and new market creation, most recently served as head of measurement, reporting and verification, low carbon solutions with Halliburton and will align the company’s capital, commercial, regulatory and engineering strategies to advance Coastal Bend LNG’s final investment decision (FID).