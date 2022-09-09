Clean Harbors appoints Alison Quirk and Shelley Stewart Jr. to board of directors

Clean Harbors, Inc., the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, announced the appointment of Alison Quirk and Shelley Stewart Jr. to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Quirk is former Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Citizenship Officer at State Street Corporation. Mr. Stewart leads consulting firm Bottom Line Advisory LLC as Managing Partner and is former Chief Procurement Officer at DuPont and at Tyco International.

“We are thrilled to attract such strong corporate governance leaders to our board,” said Alan S. McKim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Alison brings valuable board-level experience advising on corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and company growth objectives. Her background as a senior HR executive fully aligns with our initiatives around recruiting, retention, diversity and inclusion, and employee engagement. Shelley brings significant expertise in areas such as logistics, supply chain management, and operational improvement. His strategic insights, combined with his chemical industry background, will be a significant asset to Clean Harbors as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

The appointments expand the Clean Harbors board to 12 members, 11 of whom are independent. Ms. Quirk and Mr. Stewart were appointed as Class I directors whose term will expire at Clean Harbors’ 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. She will serve on the Compensation Committee. He will serve on the Environmental, Health and Safety Committee.