City of Houston appoints Roland Garcia to serve as new Port Commissioner

The Houston City Council appointed Roland Garcia to serve on the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority.

"Roland has experience working on maritime issues, has chaired the transition of the newly created Pilot Board, is passionate about the community, and understands the power of collaboration. I know he will strongly advocate for the Port's continued growth and success, which significantly contributes to our economy and job creation," said Mayor John Whitmire.

A highly respected attorney and active community leader, Garcia is a founding shareholder of the Houston office of Greenberg Traurig, LLP. He is an expert in maritime affairs with a long history and knowledge of the Port Authority and the Houston Ship Channel. Garcia served as Vice Chair of the Board of Pilot Commissioners of Harris County Ports before submitting his resignation upon his appointment to the Port Commission.

“I am grateful to Mayor Whitmire and members of Houston City Council for their confidence in me to serve in this important role. Port Houston is the busiest waterway in the nation and vital to the region’s economy. I look forward to building on the legacy while working with my fellow commissioners and Port Houston’s executive leadership. As a young lawyer 38 years ago, I represented the Port in landmark cases and have worked on Port matters with Port leadership ever since. I have come full circle,” said Garcia.

In a memo to the Mayor, Houston City Council Member Joaquin Martinez stated when submitting Garcia’s name as a nominee to the City Council, “Roland, a local attorney and current Vice Chair of the Houston Pilots Board of Directors – through February 1, 2025 – possesses the knowledge, experience, and qualifications to help strengthen and move the Port forward.”

Among many local and national leadership roles, Garcia is Co-Chair of the Mayor’s Hispanic Advisory Board. He is also a board member of the Greater Houston Partnership and the Harris County Hospital District Foundation and a past board member of the Houston Harris County Sports Authority.

Garcia graduated with honors from Baylor University in 1981 and earned his JD from South Texas College of Law. He is a past president of the Houston Bar Association and a military veteran, having graduated from the United States Marine Corps Officer Candidate School/Platoon Leaders Class.

The new Port Commissioner fills the seat previously held by respected maritime and dedicated community leader Dean Corgey, whose term expired this month after serving a term-limited 12 years on the Port Commission.

Port Commissioners serve two-year terms without pay and are no longer eligible for appointment after serving 12 years on the Commission.