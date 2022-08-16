CIRCON selects Deichmiller, Panozzo as business development managers

CIRCON Environmental has designated Edward Deichmiller and Tony Panozzo as business development managers.

Edward Deichmiller, CIRCON Environmental

Deichmiller and Panozzo’s roles at CIRCON include setting up new customers and working with existing customers to make sure their needs are met when working with the company.

Previously, Deichmiller was an owner in North Branch Environmental and ERC Midwest, and ran operations out of their Roselle yard. He has worked in different parts of the environmental space for 12 years.

With 35 years of experience, Panozzo previously worked with Chemical Waste Management, Waste Management, Veolia ES, and Clean Harbors.

Tony Panozzo, CIRCON Environmental

CIRCON Environmental is an industry leader in innovative waste management solutions, turning waste into newly valuable, marketable products to quantifiably improve bottom lines and sustainability.