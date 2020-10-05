CIRCON Environmental makes new hire, two promotions

× 1 of 2 Expand Wendy Mason, CIRCON Environmental × 2 of 2 Expand Bobbie Rivas, CIRCON Environmental Prev Next

CIRCON Environmental has made several key promotions and a new hire to bolster its staff.

David Burkhardt (not pictured) has transitioned into the role of vice president (VP) of sales - waste and fuels. A 28-year veteran of the environmental services industry, he previously served as VP of client services at CIRCON. He will oversee sales and customer service for the waste, recycling and fuels segments.

The waste and fuels division also added Wendy Mason as director of business development. Mason is now responsible for targeting account growth, implementing a marketing strategy and creating brand awareness.

Bobbie Rivas has been promoted from customer service to inside sales. In her new position, Rivas will be responsible for generating opportunities with new and existing clients for wastewater treatment and treatment, storage and disposal facilities.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.