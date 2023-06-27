CIRCON appoints new business development manager

CIRCON Environmental has placed Michael du Vigneaud as marine business development manager.

In this position, he will aim to build clientele relationships by delivering professional, reliable and cost-effective solutions to the issues customers face with every vessel call.

du Vigneaud, based in Houston, has held a leadership position in the marine industry for 11 years, handling the largest number of de-slopping jobs for tanker vessels in the U.S.

