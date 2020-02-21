CIMA adds mechanical division superintendent

JAMES GORMAN, Mechanical Division Superintendent, CIMA Services LP.

CIMA Services LP has added James Gorman as its mechanical division superintendent. He will be responsible for overseeing the company's mechanical division, recruiting and building its team, working closely with CIMA's project managers to complete jobs, building and maintaining customer relationships, and helping to drive the company's elite safety culture.

Gorman comes to CIMA with over 17 years of industry experience and will work out of CIMA's main office in Pasadena.

For more information, visit www.cimaserviceslp.com or call (713) 946-5053.