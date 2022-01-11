Chris Steigerwald promoted to Operations Vice President at Messer Construction Co.

Messer Construction Co. is proud to announce the promotion of Chris Steigerwald to Operations Vice President.

In his role as an officer of the company, Steigerwald is responsible for project performance, customer satisfaction, and ensuring site staff have the resources to deliver projects safely, with high quality, on time and on budget.

“It’s exciting to take this next step in my 33-year career with Messer, and to continue to oversee multiple projects while mentoring and developing our personnel,” said Steigerwald. “I am committed to providing our clients with a world-class construction experience through collaborative leadership.”

Steigerwald began his career with Messer as a co-op through Purdue University, and he was hired on full time in 1993 after graduating with a degree in Construction Management. He is also a certified LEED AP.

Steigerwald has provided leadership across a diverse portfolio of complex construction projects and renovations for aviation, health care, higher education and industrial customers. Currently, he is overseeing expansions for Austin Peay State University and Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Shelbyville, as well as construction of the Nashville Soccer Club training facility.

Steigerwald is active in the Nashville community—serving on the Tennessee State University Civil and Architectural Engineering Program Industry Advisory Board and the St. Joseph Catholic Church Campus Development Committee. He also spent six years on the Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee.