Chevron Phillips Chemical announces new plant manager at Sweeny, Clemens and Old Ocean

Jose Trevino, a native Texan with 28 years of industry experience, is the new plant manager at the Chevron Phillips Chemical’s Sweeny, Clemens and Old Ocean facilities in Sweeny, Texas, CPChem announced.

Trevino has spent most of his career at DuPont, recently serving as the integrated operations leader in Houston, Texas. Prior to that, Trevino served in various leadership roles within DuPont’s global operations, including Business Program manager, North America Manufacturing director and site director.

“Jose brings an extensive operations background with proven leadership capabilities,” said Bryan Canfield, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing at CPChem. “We are pleased to welcome him to our team and to the nearby community.”

“I joined CPChem because of its commitment to its core values of safety, respect, integrity, and drive, its strong community standing, and its caring culture, which are aligned with my personal values,” Trevino said. “My focus will be safety, people, and performance with a dedication to further strengthening a culture of continuous improvement. I look forward to getting to know our employees, contractors, and community members.”

Trevino earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and later completed the Executive Education Program at MIT Sloan School of Management. Trevino and his wife, Patty, have two children, Miranda and Diego.