CPC announces new manager at its Pasadena Plastics Complex

GARY PIANA, Plant Manager, Chevron Phillips Chemical Baytown

Chevron Phillips Chemical announces that Gary Piana, plant manager in Pasadena, Texas, will be transitioning to a new role as plant manager in Baytown, Texas.

Chad Jennings, olefins technical manager at the company’s corporate office in The Woodlands, Texas, has accepted the position as plant manager in Pasadena, Texas.

Having spent the last three years as Pasadena’s plant manager, Piana is leaving the facility with the best safety and environmental record its achieved in decades. Known for his active roles in the Pasadena community, Piana will remain chairman of the board of directors of the East Harris County Manufacturers Association until his term expires; however, he will resign from the board of directors of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and the chamber’s legislative affairs committee.

CHAD JENNINGS, Plant Manager, Chevron Phillips Chemical Pasadena.

“We’d like to thank Gary for the leadership he has shown in the community during these past three years,” said Bryan Canfield, vice president of manufacturing at Chevron Phillips Chemical. “Our relationships in the Pasadena area are very important to us and Gary has made that a top priority.”

Prior to his current appointment, Jennings served as plant manager for Ras Laffan Olefins Company in Qatar, operations manager for S-Chem Jubail Chevron Phillips in Saudi Arabia, and then assumed the role of turnaround manager, where he led the maintenance and contract organization of more than 2,500 contractors. Jennings also has held various engineering and superintendent positions at the company’s Sweeny/Old Ocean facilities in Brazoria County.

Jennings has a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Tennessee Tech University. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Susanne, and their children, Sydney and Ethan. They enjoy church activities, traveling, and supporting their children in sports and music pursuits.

After his transition into his new role, Jennings will serve on the board of directors of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and attend the Pasadena Community Advisory Committee meetings on behalf of Chevron Phillips Chemical’s Pasadena Plastics Complex.