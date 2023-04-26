Chevron Pasadena Refinery boasts its first woman general manager

Chevron has appointed Tifanie Steele as the new general manager of Chevron’s Pasadena, Texas, refinery.

Having held several roles at multiple Chevron sites, Steele has proven herself as a versatile employee with the skills, technical expertise and business savvy necessary to lead a refinery, stated a recent company press release.

One of Steele’s challenges will be to oversee Chevron’s Light Tight Oil (LTO) project, which will increase the amount of crude that can be processed in Pasadena by nearly 15%.

“I am excited about the LTO project because it allows Pasadena to fully align across Chevron’s enterprise,” Steele said. “Additionally, the project will enable lowering the permitted emissions of the refinery.”

