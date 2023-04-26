Chevron Corporation announced Mark A. Nelson has been named vice chairman and executive VP, Strategy, Policy and Development.

Chevron names Mark Nelson vice chairman Mark Nelson, Chevron

Nelson will continue leading Chevron’s strategy and sustainability, corporate affairs and business development functions, and take on additional corporate responsibilities.

“Throughout his career, and as a senior leader, Mark has made significant contributions to the company’s success,” said Michael K. Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and CEO. “He has worked in every segment of our business, and his results-driven approach positions him well to help execute our strategy and represent Chevron more broadly.”

For more information, visit chevron.com.