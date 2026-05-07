Chevron announces executive leadership appointments

Chevron has announced several key leadership appointments across corporate business development, investor relations and trading.

Jake Spiering is the new president of corporate business development. He previously served as director of Investor Relations. Spiering joined Chevron in 2008 and has held finance leadership roles across a broad portfolio of global assets. Prior to joining Chevron, he worked in the consulting practice with EY. In his current role, he will lead corporate business development initiatives supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Expand Jake Spiering, Chevron

Jeanine Wai is director of Investor Relations. She rejoined Chevron in January 2026, having previously worked for the company in engineering and finance roles. Wai brings extensive senior operating, capital markets and investor relations experience from prior positions at TotalEnergies, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi and Bechtel.

Expand Jeanine Wai, Chevron

Molly Laegeler will lead Chevron’s Supply & Trading organization. She previously served as chief strategy officer. Laegeler joined Chevron in 2005 and has overseen operations of several assets, including in the Permian Basin. In her current role, she will focus on driving profitability and delivering enterprise value through the company’s global trading activities.