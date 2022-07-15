Chemex Global welcomes Williams, Rodriguez

James Williams recently joined Chemex Global as senior business development executive. Williams has more than 30 years of domestic and international experience in the oil and gas industry.

Prior to his new role in business development, he held numerous technical positions, including facilities engineer, project manager,

James Williams, Chemex Global James Williams, Chemex Global

construction manager, managing director and director of offshore facilities.

Jared Rodriguez will step in as senior business development executive, Integration & Automation. He brings over 10 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Along with his experience in business development, he also offers expertise in project management, project engineering, and process analyzer system engineering and design.

Jared Rodriguez, Chemex Global Jared Rodriguez, Chemex Global

He is a native Houstonian and earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, where he was a Division 1 NCAA student-athlete, competing in cross country and track.