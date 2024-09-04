Charlie Jenkins assumes role of CEO at Port Houston

Port Houston announced that Charlie Jenkins has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, taking the helm from long-time executive director Roger Guenther, following his retirement on August 28.

Jenkins has worked at Port Houston for more than 30 years and was named incoming CEO in April 2024 after most recently serving in the critical role of Chief Channel Infrastructure Officer.

“I am confident that Charlie’s extensive experience in maritime operations and his long-standing tenure with Port Houston will successfully guide us into the future,” said Port Commission Chairman Ric Campo. “ Leadership changes are rare at Port Houston, and we are certain that Charlie’s transition into this role will be seamless and effective. We are excited for this next chapter.”

“Port Houston has been an integral and essential part of my life for 34 years. I have a love and passion for the work we do and great respect for the brilliant, dedicated people that support our work here,” said Jenkins. “The Port Houston team truly is committed to the work we do for the region and to support its vital maritime gateway – the Houston Ship Channel.”

Following graduate school, Jenkins began his career with Port Houston as its first intern. Throughout his time at Port Houston, he has led container operations, strategic planning, environmental affairs, channel development, financial planning, and the grants program. Jenkins was also an instrumental leader in the development and execution of the Bayport Container Terminal and has recently help lead the Houston Ship Channel expansion project currently underway, commonly known as Project 11.

“I look forward to working with the Port Houston team, our customers, partners, community members, and other stakeholders, to help make the best decisions to balance the best interests of our organization and the Houston Ship Channel,” said Jenkins.

As an advocate and strategic leader for the busiest waterway in the nation, Port Houston is helping lead Project 11 to continue to safely and efficiently accommodate vessels calling the facilities along the channel. Jenkins’s expertise and enthusiasm will chart Port Houston’s path forward during a dynamic time in Houston’s maritime history.