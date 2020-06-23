Charif Souki Named Executive Chairman of Tellurian

Charif Souki Executive Chairman Tellurian Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) announced today that the Board of Directors has named Charif Souki Executive Chairman of Tellurian. Souki has been Tellurian’s non-executive Chairman since founding the company in February 2016.

President and CEO Meg Gentle said, “Demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) grew 13% last year and continues to grow at a pace that will outstrip capacity growth unless we act now and get facilities built. While COVID-19 has slowed the market this year, the market is rebalancing quickly and the underlying fundamentals that support long-term investment in LNG are strengthening. We are fortunate to have the benefit of our founders’ marketing expertise and relationships as we commercialize and finance Driftwood LNG.”

Executive Chairman Charif Souki added, “As the world recovers, there is an urgent need to make up for lost time. I am re-engaging to provide additional support to Tellurian, a company I co-founded with Martin Houston, using personal and friends and family funds. I am 100% committed to Tellurian’s success and will be working alongside our President and CEO Meg Gentle, COO Keith Teague, and the most experienced LNG team in the industry to get our first-class project, Driftwood LNG, constructed.”

Driftwood LNG is a proposed 27.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) liquefaction export facility that will be located near Lake Charles, Louisiana on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The project is ready for construction, having received necessary permits and with 30% of engineering with Bechtel completed.