CG Thermal strengthens technical sales resources

CG Thermal is pleased to announce and welcome Mohammad Mansour as a Sales Engineer.

Mohammad’s core focus will be providing technical support for both the sales team and customers.

He will proactively manage projects to achieve both commercial and technical objectives, and will communicate with our customers throughout the process.

This addition to the sales engineering staff supports CG Thermal’s significant international growth as well as our introduction of new products and technologies. Mohammad will also contribute to CG Thermal’s growing process system design and engineering team.

Mohammad graduated with a BS in chemical engineering from Cleveland State University in 2019. After graduation, he worked as an engineering intern at Werner G. Smith, Inc. where he took the lead in installing automated combustion systems on reactors in the summer of 2019. He then worked at Henkel where he was a key participant on MES and SMART factory projects to help modernize production processes.

