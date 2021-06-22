CG Thermal announces new management team

× 1 of 2 Expand Greg Becherer, Senior Vice President. × 2 of 2 Expand Joan Bova, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Prev Next

CG Thermal has continued to grow into new markets and product areas, and we have added important capabilities to our team in the areas of process/systems design and marketing.

As we exit the difficult Covid period, I have great confidence that this growth will continue. Additionally, our marketing efforts are bringing us to the attention of many potential export clients, and orders are resulting from that exposure. For example, we have recently shipped a system to Sweden, and received orders from the Middle East, Malaysia and Brazil. We have many exciting opportunities and have reached the point where our management structure needs to be changed to best focus our efforts and realize those opportunities.

The following management changes are effective immediately:

Greg Becherer is promoted to the position of Senior Vice President. Greg will focus his efforts on developing international markets for both equipment and systems. In addition, he will take primary responsibility for new product development and development of new markets, both domestic and international, for existing products. Greg's many years of experience with our products and technologies and in developing international markets in the chemical industry promise much success in this expanded role. In addition, Greg will maintain responsibility for a few strategic domestic clients.

Joan Bova is promoted to the position of Vice President, Sales and Marketing. In this role, Joan will have primary responsibility for domestic sales, including engineering sales support and product management, and for worldwide marketing activities. Her excellent performance in her current position of National Technical Sales Director and previous experience in our industry make her uniquely qualified for this new position. Joan will continue to repo1i to Greg Becherer.

I am confident that the above reorganization will provide a strong foundation for CG The1mal's future growth. Please join me in congratulating Greg and Joanie on their promotions and supporting them in their expanded duties.