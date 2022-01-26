CG Thermal adds Ethan Schrader to system design team

CG Thermal is pleased to announce the addition of Ethan Schrader as a Project Manager in our systems design group. Ethan’s hire is in response to the accelerated growth in the company’s process systems division, which focuses on a broad range of conditioning systems for harsh and corrosive process steams.

Ethan is a 2020 BSME graduate from Michigan State University and has strong experience working with engineering teams in both production and facilities.

“Ethan is an excellent fit with our systems group, having formal training in both CFD and FEA and we expect him to quickly add to the team’s expertise,” says Joan Bova, VP, Sales & Marketing.

CG Thermal delivers process technology solutions for harsh and corrosive process streams.

Visit https://cgthermal.com/ to learn more.