Carboline is pleased to announce that Priscila Nobre has been named the company’s inaugural Vice President of Supply Chain.

Expand Carboline welcomes Priscila Nobre as inaugural Vice President of Supply Chain Priscila Nobre, Carboline

She will oversee the company’s Sales Inventory and Operations Planning (SIOP), Service Centers, Customer Service, and Transportation departments.

“Recent economic and environmental crises show us how dependent customers are on their supply chains, and how strong supply chains make strong customer relationships,” Nobre said. “So my task is clear: Build and sustain a high-performing team that earns customers’ trust by creating the simplest, most seamless customer experience in the industry.”

With over two decades of experience at multinational organizations in roles spanning five countries, Nobre has a proven track record in designing and implementing global supply chain strategies. Her expertise includes leading transformational SIOP initiatives, distribution network design, and optimization of inventory levels.

“Carboline can only thrive if our customers thrive, and Priscila’s experience putting customers first shows why she is right for this role,” said Carboline President Juanjo Ardid. “She is a phenomenal addition to our executive team.”

Prior to joining Carboline, Nobre held key leadership roles at Corning Life Sciences, TE Connectivity, Cummins, and World Wide Technology, among others. “It was clear from day one the sense of pride my new colleagues have in being a part of Carboline. They care about who we are and the work we do,” Nobre said. “