Carboline names Dr. Ali Shah VP of global research, development and innovation

Carboline announced that Dr. Ali Shah has joined the company as Vice President of Global Research, Development, and Innovation.

Shah brings over 22 years of product innovation experience, having held leadership positions with renowned global chemical companies, including Dow, Eastman, PPG, and Lubrizol. His extensive expertise reflects Carboline’s ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the market.

“Carboline has a strong legacy of leading with technology and innovation,” said Shah. “I look forward to channeling our R&D investments to develop market-leading products in passive fire protection and protective coatings.”

Dr. Shah holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois at UrbanaChampaign and an MBA from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.

Carboline President Juanjo Ardid emphasized that Shah’s addition to the leadership team reinforces Carboline’s continued commitment to product innovation. “Innovation is one of our top strategic priorities to grow the business, and Ali brings a proven track record of leading highperforming teams to successfully deliver groundbreaking products to market. His expertise and visionary leadership will be instrumental to Carboline’s future,” said Ardid.

Additionally, Jeff Anderson, who previously served as Executive Vice President of Research, Development, and Innovation, Quality, Regulatory, Commercial, and Technical Services, will now lead the Quality, Regulatory, and Commercial and Technical Services departments.

“As we deepen our focus on innovation, Jeff will pivot his efforts toward elevating quality as a critical strategic priority, fostering a culture of continuous improvement,” said Ardid.