Carboline announced strategic changes to its North America sales leadership structure aimed at driving sustainable growth and improving the customer experience.

Expand Carboline announces sales leadership changes to support growth goals and improve customer experience Tim Holmes, Carboline

Among the changes are the promotion of Tim Holmes to a second Vice President of Sales and the promotion of Jim Gregg to a newly created Director of Business Development position.

Tim Holmes has been promoted to Vice President of Sales overseeing the West, Central, Northeast, and Southeast regional sales teams. Vice President of Sales Rick Brown continues in his role, overseeing the South Central, Gulf West, Gulf East, Marine, and Latin America teams. Holmes had previously served as Carboline’s Sales Director for the Southeast region since 2022, and was a Carboline technical sales representative from 2008 to 2022. He began his career in the coatings industry in 1997.

Jim Gregg has been promoted as the inaugural Director of Business Development. Jim previously served in a business development role focused on advanced facilities construction since late 2023. In his new role, he will manage Carboline’s growing Business Development and National Accounts teams as they work to align with evolving markets and contract chains.

Expand Carboline announces sales leadership changes to support growth goals and improve customer experience Jim Gregg, Carboline

Gregg brings vast coatings and construction industry experience to this new role. He has held sales, business development, and senior leadership roles with coatings manufacturers and contractors since 1999.

“Elevating Tim and Jim to these roles will help our management team to engage more effectively with customers,” said Carboline President Juanjo Ardid. “Continuous improvement of the customer experience is essential to achieving the stable, sustainable growth we strive for daily.”