Brock Group names Schneider as executive VP, Expands BIS division

Brock Group has named Jeff Schneider executive VP of sales and marketing. Schneider brings decades of experience driving growth and transformation across the industrial services sector, with success spanning startups to Fortune 500 companies.

He has played a key role in the transformation and exit of four businesses and previously served as president of the ergonomics business at Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Co., as well as in senior executive roles at BrandSafway and Honeywell.

In conjunction with this appointment, Brock also announced the promotion of two seasoned leaders: Brad Werner has been named president of BIS Eastern Region, and Mike Wiltermood has been named president of BIS Great Lakes Region. Both leaders bring extensive experience and a proven record of delivering results for customers. These promotions highlight Brock’s commitment to recognizing and advancing talent from within the organization.