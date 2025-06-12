Expand Brock Group hires Joe Pace as VP of strategic accounts

With over two decades of experience in the crane industry, Joe has consistently delivered results on complex industrial and commercial projects.

He brings not only deep industry knowledge and strong client relationships, but also a commitment to safety, accountability, and partnership.

Joe is a proven leader, mentor, and strategist. Brock is lucky to have him on board. Congrats, Joe! Looking forward to seeing the impact you’ll make in this next chapter.