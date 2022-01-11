Brian Borcherding promoted to Operations Vice President at Messer Construction Co.

Messer Construction Co. is proud to announce the promotion of Brian Borcherding to Operations Vice President.

In his role as an officer of the company, Borcherding is responsible for project performance, customer satisfaction, and ensuring site staff have the resources to deliver projects safely, with high quality, on time and on budget.

“It’s exciting to take this next step in my 24-year career with Messer, and to continue to oversee multiple projects while mentoring and developing our people,” said Borcherding. “I am committed to providing our customers with a world-class construction experience.”

Borcherding began his career with Messer as a co-op in 1997, and then joined full time after graduating from Ohio State University with a degree in Civil Engineering.

He has provided leadership across a diverse portfolio of complex construction projects and renovations for higher education, industrial, health care and commercial customers. Specifically, he’s overseen projects for 3CDC, Mount St. Joseph University, Fidelity, Paycor and Mercy Health. Currently, he is overseeing construction of the Digital Futures Complex in Cincinnati and VEGA Manufacturing headquarters in Mason, Ohio.

Borcherding is active in the Cincinnati community, serving on the Board of Directors for Community Matters and Crayons 2 Computers.