Bratton joins ECP as GM

Enterprise Commercial Paving has welcomed Heath Bratton as GM.

Expand Heath Bratton, Enterprise Commercial Paving

Bratton brings over 30 years of heavy civil experience across petrochemical and commercial markets, having worked with major petrochemical companies, global EPC firms and leading general contractors along the Gulf Coast. Known for his handson leadership and commitment to client relationships, he will focus on supporting ECP’s growth, expanding service offerings and mentoring the next generation of industry professionals.