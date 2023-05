With over two decades of experience in the mining and infrastructure industries, Jess Kindler has joined the BrandSafway senior leadership team as president of its Metro and Infrastructure Division.

He was previously president of Sweden-based Epiroc’s parts, services and supply chain division.

