BrandSafway appoints new SVP and CIO Eileen White

Eileen White has assumed the role of senior VP and chief information officer with BrandSafway.

Expand Eileen White, SVP and CIO, BrandSafway Eileen White, SVP and CIO, BrandSafway

She was previously VP of IT Transformation at BrandSafway. White will lead digital optimization efforts and execute strategic initiatives to transform IT services globally. She has more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale global enterprise technology implementations, developing digital transformation strategy, delivering enterprise systems, driving operational efficiencies and modernizing IT processes.