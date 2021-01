Fessenden brings 25 years of leadership experience in complex service-based businesses. He has deep experience in BrandSafway's end markets and a track record of driving commercial and operational excellence in public and private companies.

Garcia is a three-time public company CFO with experience across all aspects of financial function. He most recently served as Weatherford's CFO.

For more information, visit www.brandsafway.com or call (800) 558-4772.