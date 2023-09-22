BrandSafway appoints new EVP and CFO Abu Zeya

BrandSafway, a leading provider of access and specialty services to industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, has appointed Abu Zeya as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective Oct. 2, reporting to President and CEO Karl Fessenden.

In this role, Zeya will continue to drive value creation, top-line growth, market expansion and productivity. BrandSafway Interim CFO Evan Levitt will return to retirement next month as Abu Zeya assumes the CFO position.

“Abu has an established track record in providing strategic financial planning and operational excellence on the executive level, while working proactively and collaboratively with our internal partners,” said Fessenden. “He demonstrated incredible leadership and insight during this year’s refinancing, while building a reputation as a business enabler and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to compliance and ethics. We are all grateful to Evan for his stewardship over the past six months and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Zeya joined BrandSafway in 2021 serving as VP, Global Financial Planning & Analysis. Prior to joining the company, he spent nearly 20 years at Halliburton in financial leadership positions, including Senior Director of Investor Relations and Finance Director, Middle East. He holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Houston, an MBA from Texas A&M University and completed the Advanced Management Program at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“I hold the highest regard for Evan and the Finance team, and I’m honored to step into the CFO role,” said Zeya. “There is so much opportunity to continue our trajectory of growth and value creation, while maximizing our diversified business model. I’m excited for this next chapter and the opportunities we are creating to serve our customers, as we continue to develop innovative solutions that have a significant impact on our global infrastructure.”