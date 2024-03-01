BrandSafway appoints Falcone as director of marketing and public relations

Lauren Falcone has joined BrandSafway as director of marketing and public relations.

Falcone previously served in leadership roles in communications and public affairs for The Walt Disney Company, HD Supply and Universal Engineering Sciences. Falcone was recently recognized for her leadership and strategic planning with Ragan’s Award for "Communications Team of the Year," which honors some of the most successful communications practitioners and initiatives.

