Bradley Corp. appoints de Leon to executive VP

LUIS DE LEON, Executive Vice President Global Sales, Marketing & Operations, Bradley Corp.

Bradley Corp. has appointed Luis de Leon as executive vice president (VP). In this newly created position, de Leon will focus on Bradley's global sales, marketing and operations, while advancing its efforts to align with marketplace needs. With over 15 years of senior executive experience, de Leon will continue developing Bradley's innovation, distribution and manufacturing strategy.

For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com or call (800) 272-3539.