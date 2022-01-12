Brad Clark named new CEO Total Safety

Total Safety U.S., Inc., a leading global provider of integrated industrial safety services, strategies, and solutions for hazardous environments and portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC, announced that it has appointed Brad Clark as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 17, 2022.

Clark succeeds George Ristevski, who has decided to step down to pursue other endeavors.

Clark brings more than two decades of industrial services leadership experience to Total Safety, having most recently served as President and CEO of HydrochemPSC, another Littlejohn portfolio company. At HydroChemPSC, Clark oversaw the company’s strategic expansion of service capabilities and the acquisition and integration of Hydrochem in 2017. Clark led the sale of the combined business to Clean Harbors, Inc. in 2021. Previously, Clark served as President and CEO of PSC Industrial Outsourcing and Americas President of KBC Advanced Technologies.

A growth-oriented leader with strong industry relationships, Clark joins Total Safety well-positioned to build upon the successes of Ristevski’s tenure. Since 2017, Ristevski has implemented world-class management processes, invested in technology and capability to expand the company’s offering, led Total Safety through five acquisitions that significantly increased sales and earnings in two years, and successfully steered the business through the pandemic.

Mike Kaplan, Managing Director of Littlejohn, said, "We have known Brad for many years and are excited to be working with him again in this important role. Total Safety has thrived under George’s leadership, and we are grateful for his contributions to the business, which have positioned the company for continued growth."

Clark added, "I am thrilled to be joining Total Safety and to be partnering again with Littlejohn for this exciting opportunity. Looking ahead, I am eager to leverage all the capabilities Total Safety has built to grow in both our existing and new end markets and to expand upon George’s accomplishments."