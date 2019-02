LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel has been appointed president of the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA). Patel will lead the board of the organization for a two-year term. Patel continues to serve as chairman of the American Chemistry Council and on the boards of the Greater Houston Partnership and Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas.

